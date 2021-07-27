Code M season 2: Tanuj Virwani reveals how Jennifer Winget and he REACTED about their dating rumours [Exclusive]

Code M season 2 has made fans of Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani damn excited. As we know, the handsome actor is getting a lot of love for his work in Tandoor. Fans love his chemistry with Rashami Desai in the show, which is a tale of love and betrayal. He told BollywoodLife, "Code M shoot will resume soon. We had to stop as Jennifer got COVID-19. We are gearing up to restart shoot in the first week of August. We had shot for some days. So, we will swing back into action soon." It is a known fact that Jennifer Winget and he are good friends in real life too. Also Read - Jennifer Winget sets our screens on FIRE with her SUPER-SEXY avatar, but it's Tanuj Virwani's reaction that steals the show –view pics

In fact, dating rumours also did the rounds in 2019. Reminiscing that phase, Tanuj Virwani told us, "Honestly, I saw that coming. Jennifer and I get along very well. And whenever people see great friendship between lead actors, such rumours start floating. There was nothing to be affected by the gossip as it is not true. We are buddies. Also, we are actors we know that such things happen. It does not affect us or our friendship in any manner. Jennifer Winget is a wonderful co-star and person." Also Read - Code M Season 2: Jennifer Winget announces that filming will start soon as she salutes our forces on Army Day

The actor also revealed about how he is approaching his OTT career. "I feel the presence of top TV stars on OTT shows is bringing in a lot of visibility. All of them have huge fandoms. While a good script is very important, it is equally important that a project has that marketability. Popular names from TV world manage to bring in the hype and that benefits everyone in the project," he says. Also Read - Code M 2: Ekta Kapoor announces the second season of Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani's military drama