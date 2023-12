Known for bringing out of the box content, Netflix has yet again released trailer of a spine-chilling series titled Curry & Cyanide-The Jolly Joseph Case. People have still not move on from the disturbing visuals of Netflix House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths which was based on a real-life mass suicide of a family. The OTT platform recently released the trailer of another murder documentary which seems will be more disturbing than House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. What all can you expect from Curry & Cyanide, what's the real story behind the murder mystery. Read on to know more.

Netflix Curry & Cyanide-The Jolly Joseph Case trailer out

One look at the trailer and you can't stop yourself from repeating it continuously in your mind. The trailer is a documentary on the Koodathayi cyanide muder case which shook the entire India. In the below trailer you can see how the suspected accused Jolly Joseph is shown behind the reason for killing six members of her own family which included her mother-in-law, spouse Roy Thomas, father-in-law Tom Thomas, Thomas Roy's uncle Mathew Manjayadil, Thomas Roy's cousin 2-year-old toddler and Thomas Roy's cousin's wife Sily Shaju. All the murders were committed between the years 2002 to 2016. Watch the trailer below.

A small town in Kerala is shaken by a series of murders and all evidence points to Jolly Joseph. Did the chatty, friendly, much loved Jolly really play a game of secrets, lies and poison? Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case, streaming from 22nd Dec, only on Netflix in… pic.twitter.com/SSH4nekXxT — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 13, 2023

What exactly is the Curry Cyanide case

Curry & Cyanide-The Jolly Joseph Case was the most talked about case of Kerala. Jolly Joseph became a part of Thomas family by marrying Roy Thomas. Jolly Joseph killed six members of her family. No one ever doubted her that she can be the reason behind all the murders as she always came across as a sweet and calm lady. However, once the police officials got involved in solving the murder mystery, they found out that the one person who was present during all the deaths was none other than Jolly himself. Further investigation revealed that two murders were done via rat poison while rest of the four murders were done by cyanide poisoning, it was later revealed that Jolly also lied about her M.Com degree and working as NIT professor. What was the exact reason behind Jolly killing her family members is still a mystery.

Hopefully the Curry & Cyanide-The Jolly Joseph Case which is all set to release on Netflix on December 22, 2023, will answers most of the unresolved question related to this case.