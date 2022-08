Cuttputlii OTT deal price: Akshay Kumar is unstoppable. The actor has a release coming up just days after Raksha Bandhan hit screens. However, this time it will be an OTT release. Akshay's Cuttputlii directed by Ranjit M Tewari follows the story of a serial killer who targets schoolgirls and is said to be a remake of the south film Ratsasan. The film's trailer has got mixed reactions and it is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2, 2022. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that the film has struck the deal for a whopping Rs. 125 crores to digitally premiere the film Cuttputlli. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli based on real-life serial killer, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's scooty ride and more

Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli gets sold for more than Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha?

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the makers took a calculated move and considering the unpredictability at the box office of recent theatrical releases, took the decision to take the OTT route and premiere Cuttputlii on Disney+ Hotstar. The report further stated that the amount the makers have fetched for the same is nothing less than a jackpot. Incidentally, this Rs 125 crore is the same amount that Aamir Khan has been asking Netflix for his film Laal Singh Chaddha. However, as per recent reports on the same portal, they had to settle for something to the tune of Rs 90 - 95 crores. We wonder if Aamir would now think that he's had got a raw deal, and perhaps, he would question the choice of his OTT platform for his and 's film's digital premiere.

Akshay Kumar grabs headlines

Coming back to Cuttputlli it stars Akshay Kumar and and is produced by Pooja Entertainment. The lead stars have started promoting the film since it is just a few days away from release. Interestingly, Akshay was badly trolled when the film was announced. Netizens questioned his pace of releasing back-to-back films and his choice of projects, especially after the debacle of Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan.