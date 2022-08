The team of Bell Bottom, one of the best Bollywood movies of last year, is back with yet another thrilling, chilling and intense mission as Pooja Entertainment release the trailer of their murder mystery, Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, earlier today 21st August. Besides being bankrolled by Bell Bottom producers Jaccky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Cuttputlli is also helmed by Bell Bottom's Director, Ranjit Tiwari. Well, we've now got an extremely exciting scoop for you on what the Akshay Kumar starrer is based on and the trajectory of his character in the film. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar and THESE other Bollywood stars being questioned by fans for remakes of South classics like Soorarai Pottru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and more

Cuttputlli based on serial killer Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko

Akshay Kumar, and Ranjit Tiwari together gave Bollywood a gripping thriller with Bell Bottom, and now the trio are back for a spine-chilling story of a serial killer. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively approved BollywoodLife that Cuttputlli is an intense and nerve-wracking adaptation of real-life serial killer Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko from the Soviet Union, just that the film has shifted the setting of the story to Kasaulii. Also Read - Cuttputlli Trailer: Akshay Kumar's remake impresses with production value but fans wonder what was the real need for the remake? [Read Tweets]

What Akshay Kumar said about Cuttputlli

Opening up about joining hands again with Jackky Bhagnani and Ranjit Tiwari, Akshay Kumar said, “I have never come into this kind of genre, where I have to catch a serial killer. And the interesting thing is, the film is about catching a serial killer, so the film is not about physical attributes, it has a lot to do with mind as well. Because the killer is playing a mind game, and the entire narrative is very interesting, as it reveals one thing after another, and that is what makes this kind of thriller, more interesting.” Also Read - Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar gets trolled for flop films, consecutive releases and more; netizens say, 'Thoda Tham Jaa Bhai' [Read Tweets]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

About Cuttputlli cast and release date

Besides Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, Cuttputlli also stars and Chandrachur Singh and will release on Disney Hotstar on 2nd September 2022.