The much-anticipated Dabba Cartel is set to grace our screens soon, and the excitement is palpable among fans. Sai Tamhankar, who wowed audiences with her performance in Bhakshak, is all set to take us on another thrilling ride with this upcoming Netflix series. The ensemble cast of 'Dabba Cartel' is nothing short of spectacular, featuring legendary actors like Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and more.

Also Read - Next on Netflix: Heeramandi, Murder Mubarak, Do Patti and more new films and web series officially announced

Sai Tamhankar praises Dabba Cartel co-star Shabana Azmi

Sai Tamhankar's admiration for her co-star, Shabana Azmi, is evident as she praises the veteran actress for her keen observation skills and fantastic sense of humour. According to Sai, working with Shabana Azmi is a delightful experience as she effortlessly creates a comfortable environment on set. Her infectious sense of humour adds a light-hearted touch to the intense scenes, making her a joy to work with.

Sai Tamhankar on working with Gajraj Rao

The camaraderie among the cast members is a key highlight of the production, with Sai expressing her excitement about collaborating with talented actors like Nimisha Sajayan and Gajraj Rao. Sai's long-awaited opportunity to work with Gajraj Rao has finally come to fruition with Dabba Cartel, and she couldn't be happier. The actress describes Gajraj Rao as a fabulous talent and expresses her eagerness for audiences to witness the magic they have created on screen.

Watch this video here:

Reflecting on her association with Excel Entertainment, Sai commends the production house for its professionalism and discipline. She lauds the seamless coordination and efficiency displayed by the team, regardless of the shooting location. Working with Excel has been a rewarding experience for Sai, who considers it a significant milestone in her career. The actress eagerly anticipates the release of their collaborative projects and looks forward to future endeavours with the esteemed production house.

About Sai Tamhankar

Apart from her Netflix ventures, Sai Tamhankar continues to shine in the Marathi film industry with her recent success in Sridevi Prasanna. Her ability to seamlessly transition between cinema and OTT platforms showcases her versatility as an actor. With the buzz surrounding Dabba Cartel growing and her career reaching new heights, Sai's journey in the entertainment industry seems poised for even greater success in the months to come.