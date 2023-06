One of the best shows that is doing the rounds in Indian OTT space is Dahaad. Everyone is loving the thriller series and performances of , Vijay Varma and are being praised to the nines. But actress made a statement in a recent interview which has led to speculations. Without taking anyone's name she said she tried watching a new OTT series but did not like the acting of the leading lady. She also said that she is the daughter of a big star. People are guessing that she is talking about Dahaad, and the actress is Sonakshi Sinha. Also Read - Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha rejected these big films that could have been highs in her career

In an interview Kamya Panjabi said that many actors are seen in big projects who do not know even the A of acting. She said she would not take names. Then, she said she watched a big web show starring a famous personality. She said the concerned actor was the daughter of a big actor, and it was her debut project. She said she could not watch beyond one episode as the actor did not know even the A of acting. She was quoted as saying, "I started that show aur mujh se ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua because unko bilkul acting nahi aati. But what can one do… she is the daughter of a veteran, and then she is doing the web show."

Kamya Panjabi has been working for more than two decades in the TV industry. In Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha is playing the role of Anjali Bhatti. The actress is a tough lady cop who is investigating the deaths of young women allegedly by suicide. The actress has done a good job as per netizens. Of late, we have seen that the work of star kids have come under intense scrutiny. One needs to be really good to find favour with the audience.

Dahaad is the OTT directorial debut of . She is known for her films like Talaash, Gold and Honeymoon Travels. The lady told us that she was shocked with some of the stories she heard during the making. She said that it was not unusual for women cops to face eve-teasing in small town India. The show has been shot in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.