Darlings works well by repackaging a concept we've seen time and again on screen, including in better films like Agni Sakshi and Secret Superstar, and presenting it in with conviction against the backdrop of dollops of dark humour, which is what truly makes the Netflix film score, more so in the second half, where it takes flight into novel territory. What really carries Darlings though are the spirited performances by the trio of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, with adequate support from Roshan Mathew. After eons, a Netflix movie from India clicks – it could've clicked even better, but it clicks well enough and we should take that. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor off for a babymoon? Actress looks cute as she flaunts bump in a sweatshirt [View Pics]

Unwell Alia Bhatt nails most important scene in Darlings

Director, Jasmeet K. Reen has now shared a standout moment from Darlings exclusively with BollywoodLife, said to be the most talked about scene in the film, where Alia Bhatt aka Badru saves the day and makes her mother, Shefali Shah aka her Khala proud. “Alia was ill one day, but she still came for the shoot. I remember meeting her, she looked unwell and that day and she had almost one page of dialogue to deliver. I asked if she'll be ok and she said she would,” Jasmeet reveals. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Fans concerned for pregnant Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit's alleged lip job, Uorfi Javed hospitalised and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

“We rolled the camera and she gave her take like a pro, which I loved, but something beautiful happened that day. The entire set stood and clapped, not because she was unwell, but because they loved what she did. Alia is a positive person, looks at the job at hand, and lives in the moment,” Jasmeet adds. Check out a still from said scene in the exclusive pic below: Also Read - Darlings: Alia Bhatt-Vijay Varma starrer sold to OTT giant for a WHOPPING amount but mints lesser than Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka

Advertisement

About Darlings movie on Netflix

Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in key roles. It also marks Alia Bhatt’s maiden project as producer. The film is streaming on Netflix.