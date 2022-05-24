is one of the most amazing actresses we have. Now she is going to don the producer’s hat with Darlings. She took to Instagram to share a video in which the cast including , Vijay Varma, Roshan Matthew, and herself can be seen trying to dodge questions about the film's OTT release. They are repeatedly asked if the film is going to air on Netflix but they don’t give any clear answer. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Esha Gupta gives the likes of Kim Kardashian a run for their money with her latest mirror selfie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Commenting on the film, an excited Alia Bhatt said in a statement, "Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over."

Fans are expressing their excitement. A user wrote, "Your first film as a producer. This one's gonna be super special! All the very very best my DARLING can't wait! #DarlingsOnNetflix." Another fan commented, "Hey, Baby ...? Can't wait for #DarlingsOnNetflix." Read another comment, "Hey favorite super excited for this one ??."

The film is produced by , Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma. It will be the full-length feature debut of director Jasmeet K Reen.