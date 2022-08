It was a rehashed a concept we've seen several times before, including in better films like Agni Sakshi and Secret Superstar, yet Darlings clicked well as it showcased its with conviction against the backdrop of copious dark humour, which is what really made the Netflix film hit the mark, more so in the second half, where it charted a seldom traversed course. Mixed with spirited performances by the trio of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, with adequate support from Roshan Mathew, Darlings was one Netflix movie from India that worked after eons – it could've worked even better, but it worked well enough and that's what mattered. Also Read - Darlings: Alia Bhatt shot under immense personal pressure; overcame THESE odds to nail her scenes [Exclusive Deets and Pic]

Darlings Alia Bhatt movie Telugu version

Now, we hear that a Telugu version of Darlings may be on the way given how brilliantly the original Hindi film has trended on Netflix ever since it released. As per an entertainment news report in web portal Telugu Cinema, both Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, who turned producer with Darlings and co-produced it with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment are seriously contemplating the possibility of a Telugu version of the film, which, too, will premiere directly on OTT. The report further states that talks have also been initiated for the same with a couple of Telugu film Directors. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor off for a babymoon? Actress looks cute as she flaunts bump in a sweatshirt [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

About Darlings movie on Netflix

Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen in her debut, and stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in lead roles, with Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya and Kiran Karmarkar seen in strong supporting parts. It also marks Alia Bhatt’s maiden project as producer, under her newly formed banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film began streaming on OTT platform Netflix from 5th August onward. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Fans concerned for pregnant Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit's alleged lip job, Uorfi Javed hospitalised and more