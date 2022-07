Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew starrer Darlings is all set to premiere on Netflix on 5th August 2022. The film’s teaser was released a few days ago, and it has received a good response. Now, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the film and everyone is loving it. Alia took to Instagram to share the trailer with his fans. She posted, “My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!” Check out the trailer below… Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threats; couple files police complaint; case being investigated

Well, netizens are loving the trailer of the film especially Alia's performance in it. A netizen commented, "Now can't wait to watch this!" One more Instagram user wrote, "Woww!! The story looks awesome! Can't wait."

Darlings is Alia Bhatt's first production venture and it is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Alia's mentor Karan Johar and hubby Ranbir Kapoor have already watched the film, and they have praised the movie a lot.

2022 seems to be a great year for . The actress started the year with a bang with Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will next be seen Darlings and also has Brahmastra lined up for a release in September this year.

Even on the personal front, the year has been amazing for the actress. She tied to knot with Ranbir in April this year, and the couple is also expecting their first child together.

Well, Alia is an inspiration for many girls as the actress shot for her film Heart Of Stone during pregnancy, and she is also promoting Darlings right now. Reportedly, Alia will also be a part of Brahmastra promotions. The actress also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty which is slated to release in 2023.