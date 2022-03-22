Dasvi, starring , and , will be releasing simultaneously on Jio Cinema and Netflix on 7th April. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film revolves around the concept of a grownup man, played by Abhishek Bachchan, attempting to clear his tenth standard board exams, a long-cherished dream that's ignited due to unexpected circumstances and new characters entering his life in unpredictable fashion. The posters have raised the needed curiosity for the movie, and now it's over to the litmus test it'll face on the dual OTT platforms it's set to release in the first week of April. Also Read - Dasvi: Nimrat Kaur gorged on THIS popular Indian snack to gain 15 kgs in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer

As the team preps for the Dasvi trailer launch tomorrow, 23rd March, word is that Abhishek Bachchan is somewhat nervous about how mother will react to it. While Jayaji seems to have really liked the posters that have dropped so far as also the idea of the film itself, she has not yet seen the trailer, and a well-placed source within the industry has apprised us that Junior Bachchan is feeling anxious about his momma's reaction as she's known to not mince her wordss regardless the time and place. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ajith's Valimai gets largest poster ever, 83 simultaneously launched on two digital platforms and more

Our source further informs us that Abhishek is really upbeat about Dasvi, he has left no stone unturned to nail his character, and is quite gung-ho about how the movie has turned out, but is waiting on Jaya's opinion and is worried that if she doesn't like the trailer or the actual film, then she may not hold back her criticism as she's known not to. Well, fingers crossed that Jaya Bachchan and everybody else likes the trailer of Dasvi and the film itself. Also Read - 5 times Jaya Bachchan lost her cool and was massively trolled for her attitude

Dasvi is jointly produced by Jio Studios and 's Maddock Films.