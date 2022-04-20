Dasvi actress took to Instagram to share her weight gain experience. She revealed that she was body shamed. Her caption read, “Weigh on it…Swipe left for my thousand words this picture won’t speak.” The actress wrote, “In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times - gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with its learnings that shall last a lifetime. Bear with me, as unfortunately, there isn't a 'bite sized' version of this 10-month long journey." Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in red with Jeh; Aamir Khan, Azad relish mangoes and more

She went on to write, "Born with what's typically categorised a small to a medium body type, with Dasvi came the requirement for me to size 'up'. The idea being to be as unrecognisable and physically as dissimilar from 'being Nimrat' as possible. There was no target number in mind, but by the end of trying to achieve the desired visual impact, I was a touch above 15 kilos from my usual body weight. Initially, I was rather petrified of an unseen reality I was going to have to own and embrace. But as I steadily and lovingly along with the support and encouragement of my loved ones around me began right conversations with myself, I began relishing the process of becoming Bimla."

Her note further read, "This is about what I began to notice along the way. Ever so often, watching me eat high calorie meals already being a few sizes bigger, some people around me felt they had the right to comment on what they thought I was doing wrong. It would be a snide remark, an uncalled for joke or simply an unsolicited piece of advice on what I should be eating instead of a dessert I was enjoying very much. This voyeuristic license and entitled permission is what came to the forefront."

Ending the note, Nimrat wrote, Kaur talked about the trolls and added, "On purpose, not always would I declare the 'why' behind what I was looking like or consuming. But always did I observe the ease with which people made my 'larger than usual' body and/or meal their business. I could've been unwell, under medication, hormonally battling something, or quite simply very happy to eat and be me whatever size that was."