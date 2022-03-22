Dasvi, starring , and , will be releasing simultaneously on Jio Cinema and Netflix on 7th April. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film revolves around the concept of a grownup man, played by Abhishek Bachchan, attempting to clear his tenth standard board exams, a long-cherished dream that's ignited due to unexpected circumstances and new characters entering his life in unpredictable fashion. The posters have raised the needed curiosity for the movie, and now it's over to the litmus test it'll face on the dual OTT platforms it's set to release in the first week of April. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ajith's Valimai gets largest poster ever, 83 simultaneously launched on two digital platforms and more

One of the most striking aspects so far of the promos is Nimrat Kaur's look in the movie, the first time that the actress is playing an out-an-out rural character, with the garb, body language et al. Known for glamorous or hard-hitting roles, Nimrat merits praise for the way she's experimented this time and dared to tread an uncharted course in her career. Now, from the posters, it looks like Nimrat has also put on weight for the role, which was recently confirmed by a source.

A well-placed source within the industry apprised us that Nimrat Kaur indeed put on oodles of weight for her character in Dasvi to fit the part to the T. As per our source, the actress gorged mostly on samosas for her weight gain and also because it helped her add flesh on her face, which was again needed for the character. Apparently, it was a pretty scary experience for her, but she surrendered herself completely to the role and the results are supposed to have paid off big time. What's more, Nimrat has now shed all that excess baggage she had gained.

Dasvi is jointly produced by Jio Studios and 's Maddock Films.