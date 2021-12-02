Trending OTT News Today: Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra found dead in apartment, YRF ventures into OTT with The Railway Men and more

The OTT platforms have flourished and how. Fans have now adapted to the OTT culture and are preferring to watch web-shows, web-films and more. On that note, here is a compilation of all the important news from OTT space today. From Brahma Mishra's death to YRF going the OTT way, here is all you need to know. Also Read - Mirzapur actor Bramha Mishra found dead in flat; 'heartbroken' co-stars Ali Fazal, Divyendu in state of shock

Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra passes away

As per the latest reports, Brahma Mishra who essayed the role of Lalit in Mirzapur is no more. His semi-decomposed body was found his apartment in Versova. His body has now been sent for autopsy and results are awaited. Co-stars , Divyendu and others mourned his death on social media.

Production house YRF announces its first OTT venture

's YRF is now venturing into the OTT space with web-series titled The Railway Men. It stars , , Divyendu and Babil Khan. The web-series is about the unsung heroes of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

and talk about Inside Edge 3

Tanuj Virwani and Akshay Oberoi are absolutely thrilled about Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge 3. While Tanuj was quoted saying, "With the focus of the show moving from T-20 to test cricket, India-Pak cricket rivalry, Inside Edge's new season has a lot to offer. In fact, the audiences will see my character Vayu continue to evolve into a more mature individual. Playing Vayu has been challenging and exhausting but at the same time exhilarating and exciting as Vayu is a mercurial and aggressive character. I feel extremely proud to be associated with Inside Edge and Amazon Prime Video and cannot wait for the show to launch for the global audience," Akshay said, ""I am absolutely thrilled to be part of Inside Edge Season 3. It's an amazing feeling to be associated with India's first-ever original series. I did a lot of prep for my role and in fact, I even learnt to play cricket for the show. Working on Inside Edge Season 3 has been amazing and the entire team gas put in their best efforts into making this season full of suspense and drama."

Spine-Chilling horror Thriller Bali gets its release date

A horror thriller titled Bali is set to release on December 9 on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by Vishal Furia, and produced under the banner of Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar’s GSEAMS (Global Sports Entertainment and Media Solutions Private Limited). The film stars , Pooja Sawant, and Samarth Jadhav.

Flight takes off on Amazon Prime Video

Suraj Joshi's film Flight starring Mohit Chadda, , Pavan Raj Malhotra has now released on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about Ranveer Malhotra who has to face several obstacles in order to survive.