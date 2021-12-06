Trending OTT news today: Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal offered massive amount by OTT giant for wedding footage, Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone to release on OTT and more

As the day comes to an end, here is a round-up of all that happened in the OTT space. Reportedly, a OTT giant has offered a whopping amount to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for their wedding footage. Shakun Batra may be releasing her film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi on OTT. Scroll on to get full update. Also Read - Atrangi Re: Aanand L. Rai REVEALS major Salman Khan connect in Akshay Kumar-Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan starrer
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding footage to be acquired by OTT giant?
As per a report in Pinvilla, an OTT giant has offered Rs 100 crore to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for the exclusive footage of their wedding. Whether the deal has been signed or not is yet to be known.
Shakun Batra's next to release on OTT
As per the reports, Shakun Batra's untitled next starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will have a OTT release. The makers are reportedly in talks with Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video for the same.
Akshay Kumar reacts to his own memes for Netflix
As his film Sooryavanshi is streaming on Netflix, the OTT giant dropped a video of Akshay Kumar in which he is reacting to his own memes. It is pretty hilarious. Watch it here.
Joju George-starrer Madhuram to get an OTT release
Joju George-starrer Madhuram is expected to release on an OTT platform before Christmas. Reportedly, it will stream on SonyLiv from December 24. The film also features Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Jagdish, Arjun Ashokan, Indrans, and Jaffer Idukki.
Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy may not have OTT release
It was being reported that Shahid Kapoor's film Bloody Daddy directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will release on Netflix. However, now reports suggest that it will have a theatrical release.
