Deepika Padukone, the only female superstar of Bollywood after and , will be ringing in her 36th birthday tomorrow, 5th January. Now not may know this, but we have in on good authority that Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan trailer was supposed to be launched in a grand fashion on her birthday at Alibaug, a coastal town South of Mumbai. Unfortunately, it got cancelled and with the event not happening, we heard that it was husband Ranveer Singh who suggested that the couple het off for a vacation to Maldives, where the superstar could also ring in her special day.

Yes, you read that right. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that the couple won't be returning to Mumbai for birthday as our source has also apprised us that besides the Gehraiyaan trailer launch being canned, said trailer won't also be launched virtually, which gives the actress literally no reason to be in the city when she's enjoying her 36th birthday in the comfort of company, the person who matter the most to her by her side, while they indulge in some much-needed R&R against the picturesque backdrop of Maldives.

So, why did the grand trailer launch for Gehraiyaan get cancelled? Well, our source further informs us that multiple ADs of Director , besides several other crew members have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is why the team postponed the promotional campaign they had planned. There's also no word yet whether any of the other cast members like or Siddhant Chaturvedi have contracted the virus or not.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan is an adult relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern ties, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. It also stars Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur. Produced by , the movie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime from 25th January 2022 onward.