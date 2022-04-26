Delhi Crime, released in 2019, based on the Nirbhaya murder case, and starring , Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, was one of Netflix's most acclaimed web series and one of its few Indian products that received wide acclaim from almost everyone who watched it, including critics and the diverse demographic of the OTT platform's streaming base. As such Delhi Crime season 2 has been on everyone's radar for quite some time, but the news we're now hearing isn't encouraging in the slightest. Also Read - Anupamaa Namaste America: Rupali Ganguly imbues elegance, Sudhanshu Pandey unrecognizable with no moustache – view new looks

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Netflix seems to not at all be pleased with whatever output they're receiving for Delhi Crime season 2 and have repeatedly been ordering for massive portions of the show to be reshot, which is one of the major reasons behind the prolonged delay besides the earlier impediments due to dual lockdowns emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Beast box office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay starrer CRAWLS past Rs 150 crore worldwide; will fold under Rs 160 crore – MASSIVE DISASTER

Apparently, this is the second such broad reshoot ordered by Netflix India for Delhi Crime 2 as the streaming service doesn't seem satisfied at all with what creative producer Rajesh Mapuskar and showrunner Tanuj Chopra are delivering. That being said, there's neither chatter of replacing them within Netflix circles despite the speculations from outside nor is there any talk of the series itself being scrapped as Netflix knows how much of a flagship show Delhi Crime is for it and the kind of prestige the first season had garnered, including winning India its first International Emmy Award ever. Also Read - BTS: Jimin loving other band members in this With You edit goes viral; ‘I am tearing up,’ say fans

The panic button must have also been pressed considering that Netflix hasn't had the best of times of late. The OTT giant has seen dwindling numbers all across the board, with both rating and subscribers falling drastically in India and more so in western countries, which accounts for the major chunk of Netflix's user-base. However, sticking to their business in India the fall has been even more worrying as word is that the company is yet to turn over a profit for a single financial year ever since its inception in the country.

Well, it looks like the last fall was also the last straw as we've now heard that Netflix India is set to take some drastic steps in a bid to stem the decline, beginning with Delhi crime.