Streaming giant Netflix has announced the return of its popular web series with the third season. Delhi Crime and Mistmatched are among the TV shows being continued for a third season. On Tuesday, Netflix India shared a video announcing that it is bringing back popular Indian shows set for another season. The streaming platform affirmed that it is getting back these series on fans' popular demand. Four popular Indian dramas and one reality TV show have been renewed for a third season.

Delhi Crime S3

Delhi Crime is a critically acclaimed crime drama series. The first season was based on 2012 Delhi gang rape case. After two successful seasons, the makers have now come up with a third season. The show stars as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Rashika Duggal as IPS Neeti Singh, and as CP Vijay Kumar among others.

Kota Factory 3

Kota Factory is based on the stories of students in Kota who are aspiring to crack the tough IIT-JEE entrance exam. The show is created by The Viral Fever and was originally released on their Youtube channel. After the massive success, Netflix acquired the distribution rights. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Ahsas Channa, and Revathi Pillai among others.

She season 3

Another show coming up with a third season is She created and written by Imtiaz Ali. She is a crime drama exploring the story of a woman constable who goes undercover to bust an underworld gang. The show stars Aaditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma, among others.

Mismatched 3

Mismatched is a romantic web series featuring Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf in the lead. The show explores different angles of love stories set on a college campus but highlights Dimple and Rishi more. The show is an adaptation of Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 3

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a TV show displaying the real life of the popular housewives in Bollywood. The series follows the format of the American series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The show stars Maheep Kapoor, , Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey in the lead roles.