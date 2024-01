The year 2024 is packed with massive entertainment. A lot of big budget films are slated to release. Many massive Telugu movies have locked major dates for 2024. Devara starring Jr NTR is all set to release on April 5, 2024. The movie marks the South debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The posters and teaser have already got fans super excited for the film. Another big Telugu movie that will hit the screens in 2024 is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The second instalment will be releasing on August 15, 2024. After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are waiting with bated breath for Pushpa to be back on screen. While the releases of these movies seem far, the makers have already locked on the OTT platforms for streaming. Devara and Pushpa 2 are going to stream on Netflix after their theatrical releases. The OTT release dates have not been confirmed. Also Read - Ram Charan shows off his cooking skills at Mega family's Sankranthi celebrations; Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and others join the celebrations

12 Telugu films to stream on Netflix this year

On the festival of Pongal, Netflix India has released the upcoming slate of Telugu movies that will stream on the platform. A total of 12 Telugu movies are going to stream on Netflix India. One of them is Prabhas' movie Salaar that released in December. The release date has not been announced yet. Devara and Pushpa 2 are also on the list along with DJ Tillu, Vijay Deverakonda's VD 12, Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th and many more. Nani and Mrunal Thakur's movie Hi Nanna is one of these 12 Telugu movies and it is already streaming on Netflix. The announcement has already got fans excited.

Check out the big announcements below:

Generally, the makers wait for at least eight weeks post the release of the film in theatres for digital release. So the fans can do the calculation and expected Devara and Pushpa 2 to hit Netflix post eight weeks of its theatrical release. But given that both the films are massive and highly-anticipated, it remains to be seen if the makers opt for a different strategy to get the films on OTT.