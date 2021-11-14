Yesterday, we saw arriving on Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar to promote his upcoming venture, Dhamaka. In the controversial reality show, we saw the camaraderie between Kartik and host and megastar winning our hearts. After promotion, when the actor was his way back home, he took a halt along with a friend to have a chinese food on the roadside and enjoyed the meal on his Lamborghini's bonnet. The actor takes some food from his friend's plate and is heard saying, “Yaar khaane ka documentary hota hai (There are documentaries for food).” Well, this video went viral on social media in no time and fans showered their praises on the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star for his down-to-earth nature. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's 'IT' couple Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash take the top spots on the Ormax ratings followed by Jay Bhanushali and others

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, which is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19 is produced by 's RSVP Movies and Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment & Lionsgate. It also features and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the OTT release of the film, Kartik Aaryan had said, "Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix." On the other hand, Ram Madhvani asserted, "Amita Madhvani and I and our full team at Ram Madhvani Films with the team at RSVP are thrilled that our film Dhamaka will be on Netflix. We know that this is only our first step to a continuing relationship with a platform we highly respect and that will reach national and international audiences."