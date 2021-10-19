And finally we have the trailer of 's much-awaited flick, Dhamaka, which is the remake of Korean film, The Terror Live. In the thriller, Kartik plays a journalist, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. After playing romantic and comedy characters, we must say Kartik Aaryan has shown his versatility by playing such an intense character. Apart from the gripping plot, the fresh chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and promises to be another highlight of the gripping film.

While the trailer looked promising and intriguing, we are heartbroken that it will not release in theatres and premiere on Netflix. Speaking about the OTT release of the film, Kartik Aaryan had said, "Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix." On the other hand, Ram Madhvani asserted, "Amita Madhvani and I and our full team at Ram Madhvani Films with the team at RSVP are thrilled that our film Dhamaka will be on Netflix. We know that this is only our first step to a continuing relationship with a platform we highly respect and that will reach national and international audiences."

Produced by ’s RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment & Lionsgate. Dhamaka will premiere exclusively on Netflix across 190 countries. The film is set to premiere on November 19. It also features Amruta Subhash of fame in a key role. So, have you liked the trailer of Dhamaka? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.