's long speculated web series debut is finally here or at least the first glimpse of it. Titled Dhootha which translates to The Messenger in English, the web series is touted to be an extremely dark, spine-chilling, supernatural venture. Yes, Naga Chaitanya will be making his OTT debut in the horror genre and it's being helmed by National Award winner Vikram K. Kumar. What's more, Chay is surrounded by a brilliant ensemble cast from Parvathy Thiruvothu to Priya Bhavani Shankar and more.