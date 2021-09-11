OTT has blurred the lines so much between traditional stardom and stars being easily accessible in our living rims, bedroom or even within the palm of our hand, that today, it's not in the least bit surprising when the last of the superstars like , , premiere their movies on OTT platforms, skipping theatrical releases, owing to how drastically the dynamics within the industry have changes post the COVVID-19 pandemic, continued theatrical shutdown in Maharashtra and reluctance of the public in general to venture out to theatres in other parts of the country, too. And, it finally looks like the biggest superstar of all, , may also be hoping onto the bandwagon if his latest hint is anything to go by. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and others wish their fans as they welcome Bappa

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shah Rukh Khan posted a video, where you can see the customary massive crowds gathered below his palatial mansion, and he waving out to them in his signature style, after which, he asks actor Rajesh Jais, also seen on his balcony with him, if he's ever see anyone who receives so many fans outside their home?

While Rajesh Jais agrees with him, he also raises concerns if it'll continue to be this way, considering several big stars are now appearing on OTT, with Disney+ Hotstar's name take in particular, and SRK is the only one left to make his OTT debut, making us wonder is Shah Rukh is poised for his big OTT launch on Disney+ Hotstar and this video is the allusion to a blockbuster announcement around the corner. Watch it below:

What's more, no sooner than Shah Rukh Khan posted the video, good friend and filmmaker retweeted it with a caption that read: “Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk ,” proceeded by sharing the video on his Instagram handle with another caption about SRK's FOMO that went by: “INKA SANS OF HUMOR TOH ALAG HAI BHAISAHAB!!! @iamsrk KO BHI FOMO HO SAKTA HAI?? #SiwaySRK #ad .” Check them out here...

Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/2k8qIczNME — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 11, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

So, is this all in preparation for Shah Rukh Khan's bug OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar and what does that hold in future for King Khan's Netflix deal, where all his productions, including his films and the web series that he's produced, have been released? Time alone will tell.