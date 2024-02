With 'Laapataa Ladies', Kiran Rao is returning to the director's chair 12 years after Dhobi Ghaat. The film is made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The team of 'Laapataa Ladies' organized a special premiere of the film in Bhopal for the villagers of Sehore where the film was actually shot in a real location with the local villagers. The team also received a warm welcome from the local village band at the special premiere in Bhopal. The popular OTT show Panchayat too has been shot in Sehore. The show has found its acceptance by the wider audience base of the nation as it narrated the story from the heartlands of India, the village. Also Read - Kiran Rao reveals why ex husband Aamir Khan didn’t produce her film Laapataa Ladies

Mahodiya Village joins Laapataa Ladies and Panchayat

Panchayat and Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' are both filmed in Mahodiya village in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. It is the perfect backdrop with the scenic beauty of rural India. The story of Laapataa Ladies is set in 2001 in rural India. It is about two young brides who get separated during a train journey. Nitanshi Goel plays the role of Phool in the film, Ravi Kishan is in the part of the cop Shyam Manohar. The film got a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Panchayat season 3 to come soon on Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat is a loved Indian OTT show by masses and classes. Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar play the main roles. It is going to come on Amazon Prime Video. We have to see if the plans of Manju to get Abhishek transferred from Phulera works or not.