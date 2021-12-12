Dil Bekaraar, Little Things, Feels Like Ishq and 5 more enjoyable series of 2021 that you should watch before the year ends

OTT platforms are mainly known for producing content under genres like thriller, murder mystery, action, horror, and drama. This year we saw many series that come under the mentioned genres. But, sometimes you just want to binge-watch on something light-hearted and something romantic. Well, in 2021, there were some pleasant-enjoyable web series that were streamed on various OTT platforms. So, below is the list of feel-good series that you should watch before the year ends… Also Read - Little Things season 4, Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket and more: New series and movies releasing this week on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and others

Little Things – Season 4 (Netflix)

Netflix's Little Things is one of the most relatable web series for every couple. Season four of the series was released this year and it has received a wonderful response. It showcases the life of a modern-day couple Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar).

Gullak – Season 2 (SonyLIV)

Sony Liv’s Gullak showcases the lives of middle-class families. It is undoubtedly one of the most underrated shows. The series features super talented actors like Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Shivankit Singh Parihar.

Potluck (SonyLIV)

Here’s one more Sony LIV show on our list. Potluck is a multi-starrer and revolves around the dynamics of a modern family. It’s a sweet story about a family, and will surely get a smile on your face.

Feels Like Ishq (Netflix)

If you love watching romantic series then Netflix’s Feels lIke Ishq is just perfect for you. It’s an anthology that offers different love stories and there’s freshness in it which makes it different from the other romantic series that we have watched on OTT platforms.

Aspirants (YouTube)

One of the best web series that we have seen this year is Aspirants. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey, the series revolves around a group of friends who are preparing to give the UPSC exam. It is something totally different from what we have been seeing on OTT. Also, the songs of the series are damn good.

Kota Factory - Season 2 (Netflix)

After Kota Factory season 1, everyone was eagerly waiting for season 2 of the series. It stars Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj. The series has received a good response and you should watch it before 2021 ends.

Hey Prabhu - Season 2 (MX Player)

MX Player’s Hey Prabhu starring Rajat Barmecha, Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, and others is a comic caper. It revolves around Social media wiz kid and Gen Z Rockstar, and how he tackles the problems in his life.

Dil Bekaraar (Disney+ Hotstar)

Based on Anuja Chauhan’s book Those Pricey Thakur Girls, Dil Bekarar is an entertaining show that revolves around five siblings who are very different from each other. It started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar a few days ago.