Action-packed web series from India are definitely hitting the sweet spot with viewers these days, spinning amazing stories backed by knock-out performances. Shows like Sacred Games and Mirzapur have mesmerised people with their absorbing narratives. So, whether you're a hardcore crime thriller buff or a spy drama aficionado, this roundup of the ten best Indian action series now streaming on OTT will definitely tickle your binge-watching fancy. So, make yourself comfy and prepare to plunge into the heart-thumping universe of Indian action web series this weekend.

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Fighter star Deepika Padukone to headline action-thriller web series based on drug mafia culture?

Check out the list of Top 10 Best Indian action web series

1.Sacred Games

Also Read - Lock Upp star Poonam Pandey turns on her sensuous side as she parties with Ali Merchant; netizens say, 'Besharmi ki heights'

Anchored on Vikram Chandra’s novel and produced by Netflix, it portrays a tumultuous police officer receiving a call from a dreaded gangster. Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui shine through their performances. Also Read - I would love to experiment with the web next, says Saraswatichandra actor Gautam Rode

Trending Now

2. Mirzapur

This Amazon Prime Video's creation, based in Uttar Pradesh's heart, focuses on mafia families' power conflicts. Full of action, drama, and sardonic humor, Mirzapur has attracted a significant following.

3. The Family Man

An Amazon Prime production shows a middle-class man (Manoj Bajpayee) balancing life as a secret agent for the National Investigation Agency and a family man. The web series is a perfect mix of action, humor, and thrill.

4. Bard of Blood

A Netflix's adaptation of Bilal Siddiqui’s novel tells the tale of a former RAW agent on a rescue mission in Balochistan. The series is exciting, action-packed, and engrossing.

5. Special Ops

Produced by Hotstar, it presents a RAW agent's story hunting down the mastermind of various terrorist attacks. The thrilling action sequences and engaging plotline keep you entertained.

Watch this video below:

6. Asur

Voot’s original web series blends mythology and forensic science to produce a compelling crime thriller, focusing on a forensic specialist and a CBI officer solving mysterious murders. The web series features Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in lead roles.

7. Kota Factory

Though not exactly an action web series, the TVF production following a student's life in Kota - IIT coaching's mecca, captivates viewers with relatable characters and an engaging storyline.

8. Rangbaaz

The ZEE5's series, set in crime-prone Purvanchal, shares a young gangster's life story. The show provides a raw depiction of the underworld.

9. Apharan

MX Player’s Apharan, a crime thriller, showcases a dishonored cop's journey towards redemption as he unravels a kidnapping case.

10. Abhay

ZEE5’s Abhay is a crime drama revolving around the life of a detective solving ghastly murder cases, offering a mix of suspense, action, and psychological episodes.

These web series have set a new benchmark in entertainment, showcasing Indian creators’ prowess and originality. No matter your preference - crime thrillers, spy dramas, or hard-core action, these web series won't disappoint. So, relax, grab a snack, and dive into the exhilarating world of Indian action web series!