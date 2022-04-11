Divya Agarwal ecstatic with response to Abhay 3; says, 'Been a surprise package for me' [Exclusive]

Abhay 3 has managed to impress the audience. The surprise package of the show has been Divya Agarwal as Harleen. She plays the role of a contemporary young woman in the crime thriller series. The show has come on Zee5. Divya Agarwal was also a part of ALT Balaji's show Cartel which starred Rithvik Dhanjani and Tanuj Virwani. In Abhay 3, the role is of a 'in love popular social media couple wife Harleen'. People who have seen the show have commented on how she was a revelation with her acting. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Prabhas' Saaho and more big films that were accused of plagiarism

Divya Agarwal told BollywoodLife, "The reviews for my character Harleen in Abhay 3 have honestly been a surprise package for me! Being recognized as more of an actor now, is an amazing feeling! Playing Harleen was a challenge but one I truly enjoyed! From being the bubbly and cute in love social media star to switching to a killer on the loose required me to be in two different mindsets at all times. That in itself was a major learning process for me and there was so much I grasped upon whilst getting into the skin of my character, which has helped me build myself as an actor even more."

The show is spearheaded by Kunal Kemmu. Divya Agarwal says working with Kunal Kemmu was a learning experience. She says, "I feel lucky that I was able to showcase the best of my abilities as an actor in such a prominent franchise like Abhay3. From the cast to the crew, every single person on set taught me something which I am only using to enhance my acting skills. I now look forward to more projects like these where I can provide variety to the audience as an actor." She also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT last year. The actress split with Varun Sood also made headlines of late.