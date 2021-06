Doctor: Fans are furious over Sivakarthikeyan's film releasing on OTT; trend #DoctorOnlyInTheatres on Twitter

Today, we saw the news of 's Doctor opting for direct OTT release instead of cinema halls due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. While it made movie buffs super happy, fans of the lead actor showed their anger on makers for taking this decision as they trended #DoctorOnlyInTheatres on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - FINALLY! Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil thriller Doctor to release on this OTT platform in four different languages – deets inside

#Sivakarthikeyan,#doctoronlyintheatres WHICH ONE DO YOU PREFER THE MOST TO SEE THE FILM DOCTOR? OTT ? LIKE

THEATRE ? RETWEET DON'T GIVE UP SKIANS WE CAN GET ONLY IF WE FIGHT FOR IT LETS MAKE IT TREND — Sampathraj janarthanan (@j_sampathraj) June 29, 2021

#DoctorOnlyInTheatres OTT won't or never excite like watching in theatres, i think #Doctor is such a film to enjoy and we can see different #SK Those things will be missed if it is an OTT — Raja (@Karthi84221237) June 29, 2021

Doctor marks the Kollywood debut of Priyanka Mohan, who was seen in Nani's Tollywood film Gang Leader. The film is jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar (who is now busy with Thalapathy 65). The album of Doctor is composed by .