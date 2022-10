Donal Bisht is thrilled. The actress is getting a lot of love for her performance on the web show Tu Zakhm Hai. It also stars Imlie hunk Gashmeer Mahajani. The show has crossed 300 million views on MX Player and is the highest watched right now on the OTT platform. On the show, Donal Bisht plays the role of a psychologist. Over the moon, Donal Bisht says that she is getting calls and messages from fans all over the world for her performance. Well, she is paired with Gashmeer Mahajani on the show. Fans are loving their chemistry.

Donal Bisht tells us, "I am overwhelmed. I had worked hard for the show but this success has taken me by surprise. Every day, I have been getting congratulatory calls from fans. I want to push myself as an actor. This show was professionally a very fulfilling experience." Donal Bisht was seen in Bigg Boss 15 last year but her stint was very short. In fact, fans protested when she was eliminated from the show. Talking about the impact of Bigg Boss 15, Donal Bisht tells us, "Honestly, I does nothing for your acting career. You get selected depends on how you fare in auditions, and your acting chops. The only benefit I got was that people got acquainted with the real Donal and liked it. So far, they only knew me from my onscreen characters."

Talking about Gashmeer Mahajani, she said that he is a very solid actor. Donal Bisht tells us, "We were very focused on our roles. He has worked across mediums and is a thorough professional. The scenes were so intense that we did not get time to chill per se." Donal Bisht also studied books on psychology to come across as authentic as possible. She says, "I had been getting roles on TV but I want to push the envelope. Working in such projects give creative satisfaction."