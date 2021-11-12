Drushyam 2 teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati vows to protect his family from the horrors of their past

The wait is finally over as the official teaser of Venkatesh Daggubati's Telugu thriller 2 has been dropped online. And this time, Venkatesh, who plays Rambabu, vows to protect his family from the horrors of their past. Also Read - Kamal Haasan beats Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn to become the most favourite Drishyam hero!

The sequel to the much-loved Telugu superhit Drushyam picks up from the breadcrumbs from the first part. It tries to solve the mysterious event that had taken place 6 years ago. A criminal investigation ensues threatening the well-being of his family. As the tables are turned, it's upon Rambabu to give it his all and protect his close ones yet again in this gripping tale of deceit, lies and mystery.

Going by the teaser, it looks like Drushyam 2 is all set to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with every twist that comes their way. The Telugu remake of Drushyam 2 stars Venkatesh Daggubati, reprising Mohan Lal's role from the Malayalam original.

Earlier, the producers were not sure to release the movie on OTT. Producer Suresh Babu had apparently sealed a deal with Disney+ Hotstar regarding the OTT release of Drushyam 2, but the OTT giant didn't announce any release date. Analysts believed that the movie would get good viewership if released on OTT platforms, as the other Telugu movies have occupied good release dates.

Alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, the film features an ensemble cast of Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil along with and Poorna. Directed by and produced by D. Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy and Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Theatres and Max Movies. Drushyam 2 will release in Telugu on Prime Video on November 25 in India and across 240 countries and territories.