The heartthrob of the Malayalam film industry, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to mark his debut in the OTT space with filmmakers' Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's new series. The show will air on Netflix and is titled Guns & Gulaab. He will be joining actors Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the series. These two worked together in the Netflix movie, The White Tiger. As the name suggests, Guns & Gulaab is a story of love and innocence. The series is set in the 90s era with crime as the backdrop. The makers plan to create a concoction of 90s romance, dark humour and crime. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan to Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do – complete list of upcoming Bollywood movies in February

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting love from all over the world for her performance in The Family Man 2. The show is also created and directed by Raj and DK. Fans are now eager to how they will explore Dulquer Salmaan's potential as an actor. He delivered a superb performance in his movie, Kurup where he was paired with Shobita Dhulipala. That movie has also been released on Netflix. The next movie of Dulquer Salmaan to come in theatres in Hey Sinamika. It is directed by Brinda Gopal. It is a romantic comedy where he is a musician. The female leads of the film are Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. The first look and one song from the movie is out. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif and more celebs posted THESE pictures on Instagram and later deleted them

It seems Hey Sinamika will come in theatres on February 25, 2022. The film is being produced by Jio Studios and Global One Studios. Rosshan Andrrew's Salute is another movie in his line up. Diana Penty is his co-star in the film. Salute was supposed to come out in cinema halls on January 14, 2022 but got delayed due to the pandemic. Also Read - Trending Pics of the day: Mouni Roy’s first pic with to-be-husband Suraj Nambiar, Rajummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s weird mirror selfie and more

Dulquer Salmaan has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi film industry. The actor is also a prolific producer.