Rajkumar Hirani is basking in the success of Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and others. The filmmaker had was mighty impressed by Vikrant Massey after seeing his work in his friend Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial movie, 12th Fail. And now, Rajkumar Hirani has signed up Vikrant Massey for his OTT debut. Yes, you read that right. Vikrant Massey is the most in-demand actor right now. He is going to work with another ace director Rajkumar Hirani now.

Rajkumar Hirani confirms OTT debut with 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the ace directors in the industry. And Vikrant Massey is one talent-mine. The two are going to work together now. Fans of Vikrant and Hirani are looking forward to this collaboration. Recently, while chatting with a news wire agency, Rajkumar Hirani confirmed making his OTT debut with Vikrant. The filmmaker will be a showrunner this time and not take up the director's mantle. Hirani told the portal that he is doing an OTT show after Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki.

The show will come out on Disney Plus Hotstar. Interestingly, 12th fail recently arrived on Disney Plus Hotstar. Hirani confirmed that Vikrant is going to be a part of the OTT series. The 3 Idiots and Sanju helmer expressed his contentment with the script as well. He feels it has panned out really well. He is really involved with this one and confirms that the web series is in his space. Hirani also revealed that the filming will commence this month itself.

Rajkumar Hirani talks about working on scripts

In an interview, Hirani talked about how COVID turned out to be a boon for them. He got a chance to sit at home and work on more scripts. Rajkumar confirmed that he is working on more scripts right now. He will decide how that goes in a month or so. Rajkumar Hirani was supposed to direct Munnabhai 3 but that didn't pan out. Hirani says he doesn't want to do it without a great story.

Hirani said that he has about five scripts for Munnabhai with him. The filmmaker also listed titles such as Munna Bhai Chale America, Munna Bhai BA LLB, and Munna Bhai Chal Basse.