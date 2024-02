Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's comedy-drama film Dunki which marked his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani received positive responses from the audience. Well, the film has now been released on Netflix and fans are quite excited for the same. On Thursday, Netflix dropped the latest film Shah Rukh Khan and captioned the post as, 'Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home. Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!'. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan teases fans with Valentine's Day surprise on Netflix; is Dunki dropping on OTT? [Watch

One user wrote, 'Best Valentine gift ever. I was waiting for this', while another commented saying, 'Best film of 2023. finally, the wait is over'. The third user wrote, 'What a surprise'. Dunki was released in theatres in December Shah Rukh Khan was sure that the film would win hearts. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan talks about the reason behind his downfalls; reveals what motivated him to make a comeback

Talking about Dunki, the storyline is about love and friendship that weaves together. Rajkumar's Dunki is a story of 4 friends who take the illegal route to reach the UK to earn money for their families. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochchar, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in important roles. The film managed to earn Rs. 454 crore worldwide at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. He did a cameo role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.