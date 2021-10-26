Emraan Hashmi has quite the repertoire when it comes to horror movies. In fact, it wouldn't be a stretch to call him the only A-list Bollywood star with multiple horror films to his credit. There's Raaz - The Mystery Continues (Raaz 2), Raaz 3, Raaz Reboot (Raaz 3), Ek Thi Daayan and now, the upcoming Amazon Prime horror film, Dybbuk. Suffice it to say that the man knows a thing or two about the genre. So, during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, we decided to put Emraan Hashmi on the hot seat and inquire which are his favorite horror movies he'd like to recommend for his fans. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi opens up on making a 'conscious effort to return to his massy' image after doing many classy films [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Not holding back while gleefully dishing out one top-notch horror title after another for his scores of admirers, said, "Don't Breathe (Netflix) is a very good film.. It's a very like a... breakthrough... a very different kind of concept (subversion of the home-invasion sub-genre); The Exorcist ek classic, cult film hain (is a classic, cult film); then there's The Omen (YouTube), The Conjuring (Netflix), Annabelle (2014) (Netflix)... bahut saari hai (many are there). There's one spectacular film called It Follows – that's one of the new films... horror films... came around three years (seven years) ago; it's very nice."

Watch Emraan Hashmi's full video interview below:

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in, Dybbuk, a remake of the 2017 hit Malayalam movie, Ezra. Costarring Nikita Dutta, Dybbuk is directed by Jay K, who had also helmed the Malayalam original (which is in turn inspired by the smash hit 2012 Hollywood horror movie, The Possession), and releases 29th October on Amazon Prime.