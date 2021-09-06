Ekta Kapoor picks her OTT favourites and you better not miss her binge – watch list

Ever since the lockdown last year, everyone has turned to OTT for their regular dose of entertainment. And with theatres in many parts of India still shut and the dangers of corona still looming over us, that is going to be the case for some time. What makes OTT platforms a primary source of entertainment in these times is also the fact that there is new, unique and interesting content releasing every week on the many platforms that we are now hooked on. The case is similar with TV czarina, ace producer and businesswoman . Speaking at a recent interview, Ekta revealed what is on her binge-watch list right now and she said that she is currently hooked to Cartel on AltBalaji. She calls is a 'massy' show. Cartel stars , , Jitendra Joshi, and has been receiving good reviews. Also Read - From Mirzapur 3 to The Family Man 3: Six most-awaited web series that have made fans restless

Next, Ekta named Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video. It is an American drama miniseries based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It streams every week, a new episode every Friday and stars , Samara Weaving, Mellisa McCarthy amongst others.

She also recommends everyone to watch gender-fluid shows about same-sex relationships on AltBalaji - The Married Woman starring Ridhi Dogra and and His Storyy starring Satyadeep Mishra, , Mrinal Dutt.

And the list doesn't stop her, Ekta's other all time favourites include Money Heist and Saif Ali Khan, 's Sacred Games from Netflix and , 's Mirzapur and 's Paatal Lok from Amazon Prime Video. In fact, she loves these shows so much, that she would love to have these on her own OTT platform, ALT Balaji. Wow! Now that is some list. Make you that you sync Ekta Kapoor's recommendations with your binge watch list as well!