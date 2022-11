Last month, producer was brutally slammed by the Supreme Court over objectionable content in her ALTBalaji's adult web series XXX, saying that she is polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. After maintaining a stoic silence for all these days, Ekta has finally broken her silence on the matter. Also Read - News movies and series releasing in theatres and OTT this week: An Action Hero, Freddy, Goodbye, Love Today and more

The TV Czarina took to Instagram to cryptic note which reads, "Tum karo toh Lust Stories aur hum kare toh Gandi Baat #Hypocracy." While Ekta did not name any specific person or organsation, many people believed that the producer has seemingly taken a sly dig at who is one of the filmmakers to direct the anthology Lust Stories.

As the top court rapped Ekta Kapoor over the kind of content she was providing to the audience, her layer Mukul Rohatgi had submitted that the apex court had earlier granted protection to Kapoor in a similar matter and there is freedom of choice in the country. He further added that content is subscription based.

Previously, a trial court in Bihar's Begusarai had issued the warrant on a 2020 complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman, who alleged that XXX season 2 featured several objectionable scenes in connection with the soldier's wife. Arrest warrants were issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series.

From starting her career at the age of 17 as an intern to becoming the most successful producer, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has come a long way. Though she started her career in the entertainment industry very early, her first successful show was the 1995 sitcom 'Hum Paanch'. Later in 2000, her show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became the most successful TV serial.

Post that she did several hit shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhi Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kasamh Se. Ekta also came up with a fearless reality show Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood star .