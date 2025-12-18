Emily in Paris season 5: When and where to watch all episodes of Lily Collins-Lucas Bravo’s show?

Emily in Paris season 5: The much-awaited season of Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo is here. Know all the OTT details of Emily Paris season 5.

Emily in Paris season 5: All eyes are on the fifth season of Emily in Paris, which is slated to be released on December 18. To all the loyal audience and the new viewers, who are excited to get deep inside the world of Emily Cooper, it's a big day! Coopers returns with fresh ambitions, complicated emotions, and a brand new European chapter. This time her journey takes her beyond Paris and puts her in Italy. It will focus on her sizzling chemistry with Marchello. It will be deeper, bolder and far more chaotic than she has ever experienced. But it is not the only thing that she has been taken to Rome. She arrives with big plans to establish a brand new agency, but things unfold as she had envisioned, which led to more drama and chaos.

About Emily In Paris Season 5

The trailer hints at an emotional and intense twist, this time. Fans have spotted a sign of a possible spark that has rekindled between Mindy and Alfie. This teases a surprise development that could reshape familiar relationships. The latest season of Emily in Paris consists of 10 episodes. Are you excited to know more details about its schedule?

When Emily in Paris Season 5 all episodes be released?

Netflix has dropped the single season at once. All the episodes of the show will add more thrill and excitement among viewers. Indian fans, you need not worry as Emily in Paris started streaming on Netflix from 1:30 pm today (December 18). So, don’t forget to binge-watch this much-acclaimed show on the popular streaming giant.

Not only that fans do not need to pay extra, as all Netflix subscribers can watch. Audience with a Netflix subscription can watch it anywhere at any time on the platform, adds free without any disruption as all the episodes would be available.

Emily in Paris Season 5 cast

The show features Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon, William Abadie as Antoine Lanbert, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Thalia Besson as Geneveeve.

Notably, the show started on October 2, 2020. All the previous seasons are available on Netflix. With season 5, the show has a total of 50 episodes.

