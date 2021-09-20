The 73rd Emmys was held at the Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue. While Ted Lasso was the strongest contender with 13 nods, The Crown bagged all big trophies including Best Drama series, best actors (drama), best actors in supporting roles, best writing and directing . Actor and comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name Cedric the Entertainer, was the host of the prestigious event.

Here's the full list of winners at the Emmys 2021:

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor -Halston

Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Actress - Drama: Olivia Colman - The Crown

brought it home for Mare of Easttown (@HBO) as Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie! Congrats again! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/w6PgGKKndv — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama: Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama: - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Director - Comedy: Lucia Aniello - Hacks

Outstanding Director - Drama: Jessica Hobbs - The Crown

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks

Outstanding Writing - Drama: Peter Morgan - The Crown

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You