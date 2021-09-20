The 73rd Emmys was held at the Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue. While Ted Lasso was the strongest contender with 13 nods, The Crown bagged all big trophies including Best Drama series, best actors (drama), best actors in supporting roles, best writing and directing . Actor and comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name Cedric the Entertainer, was the host of the prestigious event.
Here's the full list of winners at the Emmys 2021:
Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown
Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor
Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor -Halston
Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Actress - Drama: Olivia Colman - The Crown
Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama: Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama: Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Director - Comedy: Lucia Aniello - Hacks
Outstanding Director - Drama: Jessica Hobbs - The Crown
Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks
Outstanding Writing - Drama: Peter Morgan - The Crown
Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.