, , Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with director were seen promoting Gehraiyaan in Mumbai today. Ananya Panday was seen in a 'tiny' blouse. As she posed for the paps, she apparently felt cold. As you might be aware, the temperature in Mumbai has dipped since the past few days. Siddhant helped her wear a jacket. Now, some netizens are slamming the actress for her choice of clothes. "NCB k safed kpde kahan gye?" questioned a fan. "Nanga bhi hona hai aur thand bhi nahi lagni," commented another user. "Inspired by Urfi Javed," wrote another user. "When it's so cold than why did she wear that in the name of fashion? This could be worn some other day, movie is releasing on Feb they've more days left for promotions. Too much of nautanki," another comment read. Have a look at the videos below:

Meanwhile, talking about her Gehraiyaan experience, Ananya said in a statement, "Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There's a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones' path. Tia has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing."