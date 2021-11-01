As November 2021 with a bang, here is a list of new OTT shows and movies that will be released on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, and more platforms. Also Read - From Squid Game to The Family Man 2: Top 10 OTT series from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar that dominated the web platform

Tiger King 2 - Netflix

This is an upcoming sequel series to Tiger King which is directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. The storyline of the series revolves around the life of Joe Exotic who is locked behind the bars and is serving a sentence for the crimes he has been accused of.

Release date: 17 November

Narcos: Mexico 3 - Netflix

The third season of Narcos: Mexico is about the Mexican drug cartels and the art of survival.

Release date: 5 November

Meenakshi Sundareshwar - Netflix

The romantic comedy film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The storyline of the film revolves around a newly wedded couple who struggle to maintain their long-distance marriage.

Release date: 5 November

Dhamaka - Netflix

and 's Dhamaka is about a TV news anchor who gets a chance in his professional life and how his life changes completely after he gets an alarming call on his radio show.

Release date: 19 November

Shang Chi - Disney Plus Hotstar

The movie was released earlier in theaters but will now start streaming on the OTT platform. The superhero film is about Shang-Chi who is forced to confront his past.

Release date: 14 November

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - Amazon Prime Video

The movie is about a British artist who has a special love for cats.

Release date: 5 November