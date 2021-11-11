Well, here is a list of popular web series to watch on the OTT platform that cannot wait now. Right from Aarya 2, Asur 2, Mirzapur 3, Four More Shots 3 and here is a list of favourite web series sequels which will be released soon on the OTT platform. Which one is your favourite? Also Read - Aarya 2: Big news for Sushmita Sen fans; release date of the Disney Plus Hotstar web series to be announced soon

Aarya Season 2 - Disney+ Hotstar Also Read - Sushmita Sen is over the moon as Aarya gets nominated for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2021; Rohman Shawl reveals he's 'PROUD'

Dukaan phir khulne wali hai! #AaryaS2 is back on the set ???

Here’s a sneak peek of @thesushmitasen serving us ? lewks and blessing your feed!@OfficialRMFilms @RamKMadhvani pic.twitter.com/MfoJZcHpqX — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) March 3, 2021

The second season of this crime drama starring will soon be released on the OTT platform. is the creator of this series and it stars Sushmita Sen, Vikas Kumar, , Virti Vaghani, Ankur Bhatia in main roles. Also Read - Mismatched 2, Asur 2, Special Ops 1.5, Aarya 2 and more: Latest update on the OTT web series sequels we cannot wait for

Asur 2 - Voot

Hold on to the edge of your seat, binge on the best of #StoriesThatThrill this June on #VootSelect.#MadeForStories pic.twitter.com/5Oxdh67YXn — Voot Select (@VootSelect) June 7, 2021

Gaurav Shukla's creation features , , , Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wadh in pivotal roles. Voot has hinted at the second season of this psychological thriller and will soon get a release date.

Mirzapur Season 3 - Amazon Prime Video

After the tremendous success of Mirzapur seasons one and two, the makers have planned for the third season and viewers cannot stay calm. The series showcases the relationship of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya and the Pandit brothers that went kaput. The third season of this series will release at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

Four More Shots Please 3 - Amazon Prime Video

The series features , Bani J, , and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. The storyline of this series is about the four unapologetically flawed women who discover a lot through friendship and shots of tequila.

Special Ops 1.5 - Disney+ Hotstar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaykay Menon (@kaykaymenon02)

Directed by , this series is about the aftermath of the 2001 attack on the Indian parliament. This series will release on November 12.

The Family Man 3 - Amazon Prime Video

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K's directorial features Manoj Bajpayee as the lead protagonist. He essayed the role of a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell who tries to protect the nation from terrorist attacks. The series will release in 2022.

Stranger Things Season 4 - Netflix

Netflix's other popular web series sequel is this American science fiction horror drama Stranger Things Season 4. Duffer Brothers are the creators of this series that will feature Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, and Dacre Montgomery in lead roles. The series is set in Hawkins, Indiana where Jim Hopper has been investigating strange occurrences in the town. He returns in this sequel but is imprisoned in the wasteland in Russia’s Kamchatka, but still faces danger from humans and supernatural creatures. The series will release in 2022.

Pataal Lok Season 2 - Amazon Prime Video

This popular web series sequel Paatal Lok season 2 is expected to leave audiences in awe with the storyline. The series became the most viewed series on Amazon Prime Video. The storyline of this series is about Delhi Police Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary who tries to solve a mystery against all odds. The series will release by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 - Netflix

One of the most popular coming-of-age American web series Never Has I Ever is loosely based on the life of , who is the creator of this series. The series showcases the life of this Indian-American girl and the hardships she has to deal with after the death of her father. This popular web series sequel is expected to be released by mid-2022.

Loki Season 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

Created by Micheal Waldron, Loki is an American web series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is produced by Marvel Studios. The web series showcases the journey of an alternate version of Loki that came into existence after stealing the Tesseract. The series will release in January 2023.

Delhi Crime Season 2 - Netflix

This web series is created, written, and directed by . The series features , Rasika Dugal, , and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles. The second season of this series will release in late 2021.

Made in Heaven Season 2 - Amazon Prime Video

Creators and , this series features , Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. The series shows various big fat Indian weddings which are not about expensive food and glitter but reveals a lot of secrets and uncomfortable truths in this series. The series might release by the end of 2021.

Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi - SonyLIV

Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi will be an adaptation of the book Reporter ki Diary by Sanjay Singh, who reported the story of this scam. The series is expected to be released in 2022. Telgi from Khanapur, Karnataka was the mastermind behind the stamp paper scam, which was amounting to around Rs 20,000 crores.

Sex Education Season 3 - Netflix

Sex Education Season 3 is coming to Netflix on September 17, 2021. The series features Asa Butterfield, , Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds, and Patricia Allison in lead roles. The series showcases the lives of the fictitious Moordale Secondary School as they contend with dilemmas in their personal lives including sexual intimacy.

Money Heist Part 5 - Netflix

The Spanish heist crime drama is one of the most awaited series. The television series created by Álex Pina and trace two long-prepared heists led by the Professor who has a bunch of thieves plan to pull off the biggest heist ever. The popular web series sequel on September 3.

Mismatched season 2 - Netflix

Dimple, Rishi, Namrata are all set to return with their new season. The series features Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, , in prominent roles. The series will soon get a release date.