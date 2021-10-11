Here is a list of fresh shows and new movies releasing this week on various OTT platforms. Happy binge-watching! Also Read - Loved watching Squid Game? Here are 5 more Korean dramas to binge watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and more

Little Things season 4 - Netflix Also Read - Bhramam to House of Secrets: Burari Deaths - New films and shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot and more this week

Dhruv and Kavya are all set to create magic once again with their romance. After over six years of togetherness, the two will be seen navigating questions around their relationship. Dhruv and Kavya's cute love story has always showcased the imperfection of a couple but in the most adorable way. The new season will explore a much more mature side of love that comes along with pain.

Release date - 15th October

You season 3 - Netflix

Joe and who are married and raising their baby have moved to balmy Northern California. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and as a dad but fears Love’s impulsiveness.

Release date - 15th October

I Know What You Did Last Summer season 1 - Amazon Prime Video

This is an American teen horror television series based on the 1973 novel. In this series, teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer after an accident on the night of their graduation.

Release date - 15th October

Tabbar season 1 - Sony Liv

This is a family thriller that is based on the lives of a middle-class family that protects one another during difficult times. But a terrifying incident turned their world upside down.

Release date - 15th October

Udanpirappe - Amazon Prime Video

This is a Tamil action drama film directed by Era. Saravanan and stars , M. Sasikumar, , Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Sija Rose in main roles.

Release date - 14th October

Sardar Udham - Amazon Prime Video

Sardar Udham stars in the lead role. The film showcases the life of heroics of Indian Revolutionary Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O Dwyer in London who was the mastermind behind the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre that happened on April 13, 1919.

Release date - 16th October

Rashmi Rocket - ZEE5

Tapsee Pannu's stareer Rashmi Rocket is a sports-drama film directed by Akarsh Khurana. The film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in the main roles.

Release date - 15th October

Sanak - Disney + Hotstar

This action thriller film is directed by Kanishk Varma and stars , Rukmini Maitra, , and in the lead roles.

Release date - 15th October