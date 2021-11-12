Friday is here and you might be searching for interesting movies, shows, and series to watch on the weekend? Here is a list of the best supernatural shows that you cannot miss. Also Read - From Meenakshi Sundareshwar to The Electrical Life of Louis Wain: 5 new films and shows releasing this Friday to watch on Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video and more

TWIN PEAKS – VOOT SELECT Also Read - Loved watching Squid Game? Here are 5 more Korean dramas to binge watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and more

This mystery-horror show is about an FBI agent who travels to Twin Peaks to investigate the death of a high-schooler. Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, Twin Peaks feature Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook. According to IMDb, the show has got 8.8 ratings.

STRANGER THINGS – NETFLIX

This sci-fi horror drama is about a young boy who gets disappeared in a town and people discover mysterious elements happening around them. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Finn Wolfhard. This series got an 8.7 rating.

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

This show is an adaptation of a 2014 movie with the same same. The series is about three vampires who struggle with the activities of daily life. This show has got 8.5 ratings.

SUPERNATURAL – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The storyline of the show is about Winchester brothers Dean and Sam who travel around the country investigating paranormal activities. Created by Eric Kripke, the show features Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Mark Sheppard, Jim Beaver, Alexander Calvert, Mark Pellegrino, and Samantha Smith. The show got 8.4 ratings.

THE WALKING DEAD – NETFLIX

The show stars Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, and Norman Reedus in pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is about survivors struggling to stay safe in the zombie world. This show has got 8.2 ratings.

THE ORIGINALS – NETFLIX

A spinoff of the popular show The Vampire Diaries, The Original is about Nicklaus Mikelson and the Original family of vampires who return to New Orleans after ages and plan to take revenge on those who have done them wrong. This show has got 8.2 ratings.