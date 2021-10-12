BTS, Blackpink and more K Pop stars recommend their favourite K Dramas you should binge-watch

Do you love watching K-drama? Thinking about what to watch next once you finish binge-watching your favorite K-dramas? Don't worry, we have got you your favourite K-pop idols who have amazing K-drama recommendations for you. Also Read - Blackpink: Lisa fans trend LALISA EN FRANCE as the singer heads to Paris Fashion Week; her cute antics at the airport are unmissable — view tweets

BTS

Also Read - Blackpink's Rose dating GOT7's Mark Tuan? The latter shuts down rumours floated by shippers in a funny manner

The most popular South Korean pop band BTS members RM and Suga are huge fans of the 2018 hit Kdrama, Sky Castle. RM told his members and ARMY to watch the drama series. Suga even once confessed that RM did not let him finish watching the finale episode. RM also recommended 2020 horror drama, Sweet Home and J-Hope recommended ARMY to watch When The Camellia Blooms and Crash Landing On You. V told everyone to watch Itaewon Class, while Jungkook recommended Hotel Del Luna for ARMY. Also Read - Blackpink's Lisa promises to educate herself after being called out for cultural appropriation in Money dance performance video

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé confessed their love for Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin on Knowing Bros. Blackpink's maknaes have watched the drama multiple times.

Super Junior's Heechul

Super Junior's Heechul recommended The Penthouse to all their fans. TWICE, NCT, EXO's Baekhyun, BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Lee Jong Suk are huge fans of this drama.

GOT7's Yugyeom

GOT7's Yugyeom has amazing K-drama recommendations. Yugyeom recommended Descendants Of The Sun and also revealed that he has enjoyed watching the drama.

NCT's Doyoung

NCT's Doyoung recommended 2016 slick thriller drama Signal which is about Hae-Young a criminal profiler and a police lieutenant.

So, which is your favouritre K-drama from the list?