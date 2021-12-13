December the last month of this year is going to be a sure-shot entertainer for everyone. There is a long list of new films and shows that will release in theatres and on the OTT platforms this week. Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reveals her parents have disowned her; asks director Sukumar if he will adopt her?

Pushpa

Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay-Keerthy Suresh are the most tweeted South stars; Allu Arjun's Pushpa registers massive pre-release business and more

and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is directed by and will release on December 17 in theatres. The storyline of the movie is about the red sanders snuggling in the Seshachalam forest. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh become most tweeted-about South Indian actor and actress in 2021

Foodtastic - Disney+Hotstar

This series will have teams of contestants who will be pushed to their limits in the kitchen and they will be seen putting their food sculptures to the test. It will be released on December 15.

Home Alone 4 - Disney+ Hotstar

The Home Alone franchise will be released on December 17 on the OTT platform. The story is about Kevin McCallister who sets out on a new adventure to save the royal heir from three kidnappers.

The Whistleblower - SonyLiv

This story is based on the true events of the Vyapam Scam that was uncovered in 2013. The plot of Whistleblower is about how people ask imposters to sit in the exams. The show features Ritwik Bhowmik, , , , , Hemant Kher in main roles. The Whistleblower will release on December 16.

Decouples - Netflix

and Suvreen Chawla's comedy series will release on December 17. The show is about how a couple juggles in their life.

With Love - Amazon Prime Video

This story is about Diaz's siblings, Lily and Jorge who are on a secretive mission to find love in their life. This series will release on December 17.