Here is a list of Indian shows that managed to make a special place in the hearts of the viewers with their unique storyline and plot. These shows gained a lot of success and broke all records. Take a look - Also Read - Salman Khan is left impressed by Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2; here's what he had to say about the web series

AARYA - DISNEY+HOTSTAR Also Read - Trending OTT news today: Netflix's Squid Game achieves new record, Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 receives rave reviews and more

This crime-thriller drama streaming television series is about how Aarya, an independent woman tries her level best to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to take revenge for her husband's murder. Also Read - Aarya Season 2 web series review: Fans HAIL Sushmita Sen’s powerful performance; call the show Bigger and Better

MIRZAPUR – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This series became quite the sensation soon after it was released. Fans of Mirzapur are eagerly waiting for its new season. The storyline of this show is about the crime world of Mirzapur.

DELHI CRIME – NETFLIX

This series is about the criminal activities that happen in Delhi. The first season of the show was focused on the Nirbhaya rape case.

SCAM 1992 – SONY LIV

One of the biggest shows of 2020, Scam 1992 is directed by who showcases the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

THE FAMILY MAN – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man has managed to keep everyone hooked to their seats with its gripping storyline. The show is about a police cop who manages to keep his personal and professional life different.

SACRED GAMES – NETFLIX

This crime thrilling TV series is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. The storyline of this series is about a troubled police officer who receives a phone call from a gangster who tells him to save the city within 25 days.