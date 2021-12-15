Here is a list of 5 strong female characters in films and series that stream on various OTT platforms. Take a look - Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Salman Khan praises Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup gets OTT release date, Netflix slashes subscription rates and more

HOSTAGES - DISNEY + HOTSTAR Also Read - Aarya, Mirzapur, Sacred Games and more 3 shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv that broke all records

This crime thriller series starring is directed by . In this series, a renowned female surgeon handles a difficult situation with ease. The surgeon is scheduled for a routine operation on the chief minister and was told to assassinate him in order to save her family.

AARYA 2 - DISNEY+HOTSTAR

Starring in the lead role, this series has created a new benchmark for new series. Sushmita has time and again proved that women are not just a replaceable addition in a film or a series, but they are the main character who add various shades to it.

DELHI CRIME (2019), NETFLIX

This series is about the 2012 Delhi gang rape case and was led by a woman IPS officer. The series won the Emmy for best drama in 2020 and gained a lot of popularity. Moreover, the series also focused on the life of the officer and how she manages to make way between patriarchy, lies, and much more.

SHE - NETFLIX

This series is about a woman police officer who gets on to a secretive mission involving an underworld gang. In between the mission, the officer realizes her true potential and fights all odds.

KILLING EVE - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

In this spy thriller series, the story revolves around an assassin and her target who are both females. The females find themselves attracted to each other in weird ways.