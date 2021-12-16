We have two weeks remaining before this 2021 year ends. Before we enter into the new year with zeal and enthusiasm, let's binge-watch all the new movies and shows with your loved ones and chill for some days. The makers are rolling new movies and shows for the audiences to enjoy themselves thoroughly and want everyone to end this year on a great note. Here is a list of new movies and shows releasing this Friday, 17th December on ZEE5, Netflix, and more that will keep you hooked to the screens. Take a look - Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sohum Shah to start Maharani 2, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae turns a year older, Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed to be seen on Zee5's next show and more

DECOUPLED – NETFLIX

R Madhavan and Suvreen Chawla's starrer show is about a misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife who juggle their divorce. This comedy series is created by Manu Joseph and also features Raaj Vishwakarma, Dilnaz Irani, Atul Kumar, and Siddhartha Sharma.

420 IPC – ZEE5

Directed by , this series features , , , and actor Rohan Vinod Mehra in main roles. The storyline of the series is about an accountant Bansi Keswani’s influential client who gets arrested by the CBI for a 1200 crore scam. Bansi's other client accuses him of forging three blank cheques of Rs 50 Lakhs each.

WITH LOVE – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, this romantic comedy series features Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Isis King, and Vincent Rodriguez III in prominent roles. The storyline of this series is about Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge who are on the journey to find love and the purpose of their life.

THE INVESTIGATION – BOOKMYSHOW STREAM

Directed by Tobias Lindholm, the movie features Soren Malling, Pilou Asbaek, Pernilla August, and Rolf Lassgard in significant roles. This movie is a Danish-Swedish language and is about Copenhagen Police’s Homicide unit, headed by Jens Møller who tries his level best to solve the murder of a Swedish journalist.

FUFFAD JI – ZEE5

This Punjabi film features Binnu Dhillon, Gurnam Bhullar, Jasmin Bajwa, and Jassie Gill in lead roles. The movie is about two brothers-in-law who are rivals. This comedy of error is a family film which you should not miss at any cost.

GOLD RUSH WHITE WATER S2- AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The most dangerous gold mining is back. Alaska Gold miners Dakota Fred and his son return to earn a fortune.

