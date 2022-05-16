What to watch on OTT this week: RRR, Panchayat 2, Acharya and more films, web series to look forward to

OTT platforms including ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Disney+Hotstar, and others have played an important role in everyone's life. The OTT releases provide audiences access to a wide range of series, movies, and shows with a touch on their devices. From RRR, Acharya, Panchayat 2 to more new movies, series, and shows that will keep you hooked to the screens this entire week. Take a look - Also Read - RRR, Acharya and more big films leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz ahead of OTT release

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR is releasing on ZEE5 on May 20. The movie was released in theatres on March 25 and it managed to enter the Rs. 1000 crore club. The movie became the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Starring and Junior NTR, the storyline of the film is about two Indian freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Acharya - Amazon Prime Video

and Ram Charan starrer Acharya also stars , , , , and Regina Cassendra in main roles. The movie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 20. Directed by , the film was released in cinemas on April 29.

Panchayat season 2 - Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat S2 stars Jitendra Kumar, , , Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy among others. The series will start streaming on May 20. The comedy-drama is one of the most highly-anticipated series that managed to keep audiences hooked to its simple storyline.

Escaype Live - Disney+Hotstar

Escaype Live is a social thriller web series that will star Sidharth in the main role. The series has been created and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and the trailer looks quite interesting. The Escaype Live series will stream on Disney+Hostar on May 20.

F*ck Love Too - Netflix

This romantic-comedy film showcases how people deal with unhappy love loves and turn to each other for help. The film stars Bo Maerten,Géza Weisz,Yolanthe Cabau in main roles. The film will premier on May 20.

Honeymoon - VOOT select

This Kannada drama is about a newly married couple who struggles to celebrate their honeymoon amidst unexpected events. This drama will start streaming on May 20.

12th Man - Disney+ Hotstar

's Malayalam film 12th Man will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20. The mystery thriller has been directed by and written by K.R. Krishna Kumar.