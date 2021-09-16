Well, who does not like to watch an intense suspense thriller which is filled with gripping chase sequences, dangerous villains, and a lot more. The spy thrillers and their nail-biting climax make the film an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Also Read - From Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Deepika Padukone: 8 Bollywood celebs who don't drink

Directed by , this film is about a young woman who is an Indian spy from Kashmir who marries a Pakistani military official. She provides important information veing in enemy territory. managed to grab attention with her exceptional performance on the screen.

Ek Tha Tiger - Amazon Prime Video

and 's starrer film is directed by Kabir Khan, which showcases the story of two RAW agents of the different countries falling in love with each other.

Baby - Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by , this film stars , , , and in the main roles. The film is about a secret counter-spy team of Indian intelligence officers named Baby is formed who try their level best to stop the terrorists' plans.

Bell Bottom - Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar's starrer film Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film is inspired by real-life hijacking events in the ’80s. The storyline of the movie is about the unsung hero known by his code name, BellBottom who goes on a mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers.

Romeo Akbar Walter - Netflix

's film is about a banker sent to Pakistan to gather secret information during the Indo-Pak 1971 war. The film is based on true events.